× Hartselle Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

HARTSELLE, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Hartselle police say Madison Auen hasn’t been home since October 29 and her family is asking for help.

If you have any information that can help, please contact Investigator Reynolds at (256) 751-4916 or email him creynolds@hartselle.org.