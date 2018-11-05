× Arab police say pregnant woman snorted meth in front of them

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Arab police say a pregnant woman used methamphetamine right in front of them when they responded to a home for a disturbance.

Sara Michelle Atchley was arrested Saturday night on a charge of child endangerment.

Police said they responded to a home on County Road 1843 for a domestic call. While they were on the scene, officers said they saw Atchley snort meth right in front of them.

Atchley is pregnant, police said.

Police also charged Atchley with drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and tampering with evidence.

At last check she was in the Marshall County Jail on $250,000 bond.