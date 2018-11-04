Week 10 Top 5 Plays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out the top five plays from week 10 of the high school football season!

5. Brewer vs. Priceville - Bulldogs began with a kickoff! The Patriots' Orlando Whatley snags it. Grab your popcorn folks because this guy is going to steal the show with a 75-yard touchdown!

4. Falkville vs. Elkmont - No team has been able to stop Falkville this season. The Blue Devils on the 42-yard line. Quarterback Noah Holmes takes it all the way to the bank with the run. 13 has got some speeeeeed!!!

3. JPII vs. Douglas - The Falcons are 4th and long. Quarterback Seth Brown scrambles then hauls one deep to Sean Zerkle who makes the catch then fakes out his defender for a Falcons score!!

2. Brooks vs. Madison Academy - Repeat after me: Defense. Wins. Championships. Brooks defensive end Malon Talbot is holding his man with one hand and taking down the Mustangs' quarterback with another. I can't say I've ever seen anything like that. What a play!

1. North Jackson vs. Arab - The Chief's Lee Witherspoon bulldozes past not 1, not, 2, not 3 but 4 defenders, who ended up on the ground while trying to take down the new AHSAA single-season touchdown record holder. That's right! The senior broke the state record on Friday after five touchdowns against Arab bringing his grand total to 54 touchdowns this season!