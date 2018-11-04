WATCH: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prays with boy battling brain cancer

CITRONELLE, Ala. — A 10-year-old boy got the surprise of a lifetime on Friday, October 30, from his favorite football player – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

#SidStrong

Sid Hobbs, of Citronelle, is battling brain cancer for the second time. Our news partners at AL.com spoke with family members and they said the first time he was diagnosed with brain cancer was eight years ago.

Since his second diagnosis, a Facebook page – titled SidStrong – was created and has been updating followers with Sid’s progress. Last week, the page posted the conversation between the star quarterback and Crimson Tide fan.

Backstory

The idea of reaching out to Sid came from Tua’s father, Galu, according to AL.com. He got word of the child’s story from Thompson High School Coach Mark Freeman whose starting quarterback is Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother.

Galu made a guest appearance in the Facetime call.

Reaction

WHNT’s Sports Director Britton Lynn reached out to the 10-year-old and asked what he thought about the call.

“It was awesome,” Sid said. “Nobody told me he was going to FaceTime me and I didn’t know what to say to him.”