Valley Votes 2018: General Election Results

Voters across the state of Alabama went to the polls earlier today to vote on state and local races in the General Election. The results below are dynamic based on the data coming into the newsroom from courthouses, county websites, the Alabama Secretary of State’s website and results fed by the Associated Press.

There are a lot of races in this election. If you’re looking for something specific, please use the “control + f” of “command + f” function of desktop computers to find a particular candidate/race.