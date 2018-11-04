× TURNER VS. CLARDY: Who will take over as Madison County Sheriff?

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning will be stepping down soon; he is not seeking re-election on Tuesday. He’s been in command of the sheriff’s office since January of 2003, but now someone else will soon take over.

Republican nominee Kevin Turner or Democratic nominee Tim Clardy.

One thing both candidates can agree on is fixing the drug problem and the rise of crime in Madison County.

“The biggest thing is listening to the community,” Clardy said. “There are so many people that have told me they’ve called in and they said this house down the street and they’d actually point out the houses to me and the businesses, not just houses, it’s businesses that drug activity has been going on.”

“Trying to develop a task force where we’re targeting our violent crime and targeting the drug use in our county,” Turner said. “I’m ready for the job.”

Turner and Clardy each recognize some issues that the sheriff’s office has faced in the past year, including several lawsuits involving sheriff’s office employees. Their solution? Address the problem right away.

“We are all held to a standard like we said. If they know it as a police officer, everyone knows right from wrong so an issue like that comes up you handle it. Across the board, be fair across the board, with whatever issue comes in front of you. You just have to handle the problem,” Turner said.

“We need to get in there and get them addressed so we can move on to what the sheriff`s department is supposed to be doing,” Clardy said.

Both candidates say the county needs a clean-up and they want to be the ones leading the way.

Turner and Clardy both want to remind everyone to get out and vote on Tuesday; as sheriff, they want to listen to the community and that starts with voicing your opinion on the ballot.