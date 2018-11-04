Severe Storm Threat Likely Monday Night Through Tuesday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center has outline an enhanced risk that includes most of the Tennessee Valley for late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

This threat is with a strong cold front that will be approaching Monday. A few isolated storms are possible ahead of the front Monday afternoon, but the primary risk for severe weather will come late Monday night through early Tuesday morning.

The most likely threat from severe storms will be damaging winds of 60+ mph, but large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes are possible too.

Timing The Threat: Right now the timeframe we’re forecasting is pretty wide: from 9PM Monday night through 9AM Tuesday morning. That’s because there is still room for adjustment.

The system that is bringing the threat of severe weather is still developing to our west. The longer we can track it as it develops, the better we’ll be able to pin down the timing. For now though, we want you to be prepared throughout the entire timeframe in which severe storms are possible.

Preparing for a severe threat: Now is the time to go over your severe weather safety plan. Check your NOAA Weather Radio to make sure it has fresh batteries and download the Live Alert 19 app. With Live Alert 19 you can set-up custom locations and alerts, but we recommend that you also make sure the ‘current location’ feature is enabled so that you’ll receive alerts for exactly where you are.

There is still room to fine-tune the forecast, as certainty rises in the next 24-36 hours. Continue checking the forecast for updates and we’ll have more details for you as we get them.