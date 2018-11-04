Madison County senate candidates prepare for election day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The candidates vying for the District 7 Senate seat have very different backgrounds and plans to move the state forward.

Democratic candidate Deborah Barros says she is a sexual assault survivor, calling herself the candidate for families.

"My story is your story, your story is my story. I'm we the people, you're we the people. Our voice and our vote is our power," she said.

One way she wants to help families is by getting rid of the sales tax on groceries.

"I've never lived in a state where I had to pay taxes on groceries 'til I came here in 1976," Barros said.

She wants to expand Medicaid, and she supports an educational lottery.

"We're a poor state. We're last in many things. One of the things is education," she explained.

Republican candidate Sam Givhan is also focused on education. In addition, he wants to improve workforce development.

"We've got to really work on expanding vocational education, career tech opportunities for our young people," Givhan said.

He is a member of Huntsville's economic team and works an attorney acquiring road rights of way for the city.

"That's experience that I can take to Montgomery," he said.

He says improving roads and bridges will pave the way to a better future in the district.

"We've got to get people in and out of Huntsville whether they're coming from Decatur, whether they're coming from Arab or wherever. We've got to get people on and off that arsenal."

Both candidates say they believe their campaigns are going well, but they say the only polls that matter is the one people will visit on election day.