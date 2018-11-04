× Hartselle mayor fires public works director again

HARTSELLE, Ala. (AP) — The mayor of an Alabama city has fired the public works director again less than two months after a personnel board ruled the first firing had problems.

Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison told the Decatur Daily he could confirm Public Works Director Tommy Halbrooks was fired Wednesday, but he couldn’t say anything else.

The mayor first fired Halbrooks on July 24, but in a September meeting, the city’s personnel board ruled the firing “problematic” and recommended Halbrooks be hired back immediately.

At the time, Halbrooks denied creating a hostile work environment and the mayor was just trying to find reasons to fire him. He didn’t respond to recent messages from the newspaper.