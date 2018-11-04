× Glass throws for 359 yards, 6 players score for Alabama A&M

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Aqeel Glass threw for 359 yards and three scores, and six different players scored as Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-14 Saturday night.

Alabama A&M (5-4, 4-2 Southwest Athletic) piled up 618 yards of total offense and remains in second place in the SWAC East Division just ahead of both Jackson State and Alabama State.

Trevon Walters rushed for 152 yards and a score for the Bulldogs. Dylan Smith and Teon Dollard also scored rushing touchdowns. Glass completed 21 of 42 passes with an interception. He threw scoring strikes to Octayvius Miles, Nathaniel Dell and Zabrian Moore. Miles led all receivers with 127 yards on just three catches.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8, 0-5) has lost seven straight.

Taeylor Porter, the SWAC’s leading rusher (1,037 yards) was coming off a career-high 226 yards in an overtime loss to Grambling. He picked up 40 on 15 carries. Porter is the Golden Lions’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2006.