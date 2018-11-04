× Alabama, Georgia to face off at SEC Championship Game on Dec. 1

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama and No. 6 Georgia will square off in the SEC title game after both teams wrapped up their division crowns on Saturday.

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes and ran 44 yards for a score in the Crimson Tide’s 29-0 shutout of No. 4 LSU. Tagovailoa was 25-of-42 passing for 295 yards while playing into the fourth quarter for the first time this season.

Alabama led 16-0 by halftime and forced LSU punts on the Tigers’ first nine possessions. The Tide finished with a 576-196 advantage in total yards and had the ball for over 35 minutes.

D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as the Bulldogs trounced No. 11 Kentucky, 34-17. Swift had an 83-yard breakaway in the third quarter that gave the 8-1 Bulldogs a 28-3 lead.

Georgia rushed for a season-high 331 yards, with Elijah Holyfield running for a career-high 115 on 18 carries.

The win puts the Bulldogs in the Dec. 1 SEC championship game in Atlanta.