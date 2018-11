× Wreck causes Huntsville Police to close 2 westbound lanes on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A wreck at the intersection of University Drive and Boxwood Drive shut down multiple lanes of traffic Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Police closed two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane on University Drive.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area as crews work to clear the road.

Really bad wreck on University Drive near Taco Bell and the Jordan Lane intersection. First responders on the sene now but 2 lanes of traffic blocked by one of the cars so traffic is a disaster. Find an alternate route if you can @whnt pic.twitter.com/ymYfIV57vx — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) November 3, 2018