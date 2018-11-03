Moulton police discover drugs and money after chase, suspect still at large

MOULTON, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a man who they say led them on a chase throughout Moulton on Saturday.

The Moulton Police Department confirmed a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe fled from officers until he abandoned the vehicle on County Road 345.

MPD said the man got out of the vehicle and led officers on a foot chase. While running, the suspect was said to be caring a camouflage backpack. It was discovered that he tossed the bag. When officers located the bag, they said the backpack contained more than $17,000, approximately one pound of methamphetamine and marijuana.

MPD said the man, once captured, would face trafficking charges.

If you have any information that could investigators, please contact the Moulton Police Department at 256-974-3961.