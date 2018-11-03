Fall Back For The End Of Daylight Saving Time!

The first weekend of November has arrived, which also means that the end of daylight saving time is here. For many people that means one thing: one extra hour of sleep Saturday night! Daylight saving time officially ends at 2AM Sunday morning, so you’ll want to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night (remember that most smart phones will do this automatically nowadays).

Daylight saving time is essentially enacted every year to give us an extra hour of evening daylight during the summer. When it ends we basically lose the hour we gave ourselves back in the spring. Sunset Saturday will occur at 5:50PM, but on Sunday the sunset will occur about an hour earlier at 4:49PM since we’ll be turning our clocks back Saturday night.

Instead of looking at the end of daylight saving time as losing an hour of evening time, you could also look at it as gaining an hour of morning time. The sunrise will jump from 7:08AM on Saturday morning to 6:09AM on Sunday morning.

Regardless of daylight saving time, we will continue to steadily losing daylight as we head towards the winter solstice. From the summer solstice to the winter solstice we lose about 4.5 hours of daylight time. By the time the solstice arrives on December 22nd the sun will rise at 6:49AM and set at 4:39PM in Huntsville, giving us just under 10 hours of daylight. This loss of sunlight, and the lower sun angle we receive during fall and winter, contribute to the temperatures drop we see this time of year. By the winter solstice Huntsville’s average high temperature will have dropped to 52°F!