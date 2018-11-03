Colbert County authorities searching for missing Tuscumbia woman

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Tuscumbia woman they say has been missing for several days.

Authorities say 20-year-old Jazzmine Sierra Holt suffers from bipolar disorder and is said to at times show signs of mild schizophrenia. Authorities say she has not taken her medicine in days.

Holt is described to be 5’6″ tall, weighs about 135 pounds with dark green/brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-383-0741.