Alabama faces LSU at Death Valley

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Alabama Crimson Tide are up against their toughest opponent so far this season – the LSU Tigers. The Tide is currently No. 1, while the Tigers are listed as No. 3.

Alabama is visiting the Bayou Bengals this evening in Baton Rouge.

First Quarter:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not able to continue a streak he began this season – scoring on the first drive. However, Tagovailoa was able to connect with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. Following the score, the kicker failed to score the extra point.

Second Quarter: