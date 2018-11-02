Woodville High School goes all-out for Jack’s Pep Rally of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODVILLE, Ala. - The Woodville High School Panthers were pumped up to win the last regular season Jack's Pep Rally of the Week!

WHNT News 19's Christina Edwards got the crowd excited for Friday night's game against Section High School!

The school honored the seniors, cheerleaders treated the crowd to a special glow-in-the-dark performance and the football players hugged it out in a great balloon-busting competition!

Section travels to Woodville for Friday night's game.

For all the highlights from the week’s high school games, make sure to watch WHNT News 19 at 10 Friday!