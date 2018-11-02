× Woman charged with planning to sell drugs for Morgan County Jail inmate

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – A Moulton woman is facing charges for telling a Morgan County Jail inmate she would sell his prescription medicine for him, authorities said Friday.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Karli Nicole Waldrep, 23, agreed during a jail visit in Morgan County to get the inmates medicine from his home in the Landersville community and sell it. Waldrep was then planning to put the money from selling the drugs into the inmates commissary account.

Lawrence County drug agents set up surveillance on the home and said they saw Waldrep go in. They stopped her vehicle after she left the home and said she admitted trying to get Suboxone strips from the home, but said she wasn’t able to get inside. Waldrep also admitted she planned to sell the strips, they said.

Waldrep was charged with attempt to commit a controlled substance crime.

She’s being held without bond in the Lawrence County Jail due to violating her community corrections for a prior drug conviction.