× TVA adding two solar plants for Facebook data center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority is adding two solar plants, both in the Huntsville area.

The TVA has partnered with First Solar for a 227 megawatt plant in Colbert County and NextEra Energy Resources for a 150 megawatt plant in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

These solar plants are part of Facebook’s plans for a data center in Huntsville powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Facebook Energy Manager Bryce Dalley is excited for the new plants.

“We are committed to supporting our operations with 100 percent renewable energy and look to partner with organizations like TVA who offer solutions to help meet that goal,” he said. “TVA has been a great, responsive partner, and we are looking forward to being a part of the community in Huntsville.”

TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development, John Bradley says the future is bright for solar power across the Tennessee Valley.

“Solar power has a bright future for families in the Tennessee Valley if we can continue to attract top-tier companies like Facebook.”

Over the next 20 years, the TVA plans to invest $8 billion in renewable energy.