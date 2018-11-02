× Will Ferrell joins Sen. Doug Jones to encourage voters to head to the polls

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones wants Alabamians to get out to the polls Nov. 6, and he enlisted a little celebrity help to get the message out.

Movie star Will Ferrell joined Jones in a video Jones released Friday on Twitter and encouraged voters to head to the polls Tuesday.

Ferrell reprised the role of his “Talladega Nights” character, race car driver Ricky Bobby, in the 30-second video.

“If you don’t vote first, you’re last,” Ferrell said.