Opposing teams work together to make a play to remember for a special player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VINEMONT, Ala. -- On Thursday night, Vinemont defeated Cold Springs 34 to 0 in their final game of the season. While the score will be forever written in the record books, this specific game will be remembered by many for another reason.

Just before halftime, Chris Myers had the most impressive run of the night. The Cold Springs senior, who has down syndrome, scored on a 50-yard run in a pre-arranged play set up a week before by both teams.

It was an untimed down designed to set Myers up for success. He was met in the end zone with high fives from both teams.

“You can see the spirit of Cold Springs all over Chris,” Cold Springs Coach Rod Elliott said. “Our community has special people, and it’s a special place because of that. He’s going to wake up tomorrow and remember this for ways to come.”