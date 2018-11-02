× Madison County detention officer charged with having sex with female inmate

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A Madison County Jail detention officer was arrested last month for having sex with a female inmate, according to jail records.

Victor Flores De Leon,27, was arrested on Oct. 23 and charged for custodial sexual misconduct. He was released on a $7,500 bond.

According to Madison County Investigator Brent Patterson, authorities received information about an improper relationship between a detention officer and a female inmate. After a report was made investigators found probable cause that a crime was committed.

Patterson said De Leon resigned Oct. 17. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says more charges are expected in the near future.