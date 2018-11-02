× Madison County authorities say two dead in murder-suicide

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating an apparent murder-suicide just north of Madison’s city limits.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 10 a.m. in the 1000 block of Rustic Cedar Lane, located off Capshaw between Jeff and Nance roads.

A sheriff’s office spokesman said a man killed a woman at a home there and then killed himself.

A juvenile was in the home at the time of the shooting and was taken from the home by family members.