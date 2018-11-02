Madison City middle school students visit The Wall That Heals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Wall That Heals is here in Huntsville for everyone to visit and remember the lives lost in the Vietnam War.

Madison City middle school students spent their day on Friday learning about an NFL player and an Olympic athlete, but most importantly, they learned about the sacrifice made by all the heroes whose names are listed on this wall.

58,318 names to be exact.

"It helps you understand what people's brothers, sisters, fathers, and moms have been through helping save people's lives," said Ryan Bland, a sixth-grader at Liberty Middle School.

Michelle Breeden, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Liberty Middle School, says since her students are learning about the Cold and Vietnam wars this is the perfect opportunity to turn learning into a real experience.

"It's important to learn about U.S. history to shape the future and to learn how people have fought for our country and for us to live and be happy and have freedom," said Jaydon Johnson, a sixth-grader at Liberty Middle.

Breedon gave her students a challenge to find a veteran's name, random or related to their family, and do some research on them.

"We have about 400 6th graders and we want 400 Vietnam vets to be remembered by our students to let their story continue on and continue to educate the next generation so that we can always uplift our veterans," Breedon said.

The students said they're thankful their school brought them to the wall, and they'll remember this valuable experience forever.

The Wall That Heals will be in Huntsville until 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 4, at John Hunt Park.