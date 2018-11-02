× Huntsville police to honor fallen Officer Keith Earle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police will unveil a memorial brick this month in memory of Officer Keith Earle, who died on duty earlier this year.

On Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. the Huntsville Police Department will unveil the brick at the Huntsville Public Safety Complex, located at 815 Wheeler Avenue.

Earle, a 26-year veteran of the department who worked in the city’s north precinct, was involved in an on-duty wreck March 26. He died two weeks later.

Earle also will be remembered in May at the 2019 National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.