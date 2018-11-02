Elkmont families remember Isaac Batrum during Senior Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.- A high school senior from Elkmont was killed last week in a car wreck. On Friday evening, Isaac Batrum's football team took the field for their final game of the year.

"We all wish we were here watching Isaac play," Batrum's family friend Dakota Rolin said.

It's the last game of the season for the Elkmont Red Devils.

"It's coming to a close," Isaac's great-uncle David Dunn said.

It was an emotional night as seniors are playing their last game. There are wings on every helmet and a number 50 painted on the grass to remember Isaac, who was laid to rest a few days ago.

"It's been terrific. It's uplifting to see how many people loved Isaac," Rolin said.

Batrum was killed in a car accident, his girlfriend Montana Worley was severely injured.

"This right here, maybe it'll open up some eyes for the young kids driving. Hopefully, they'll just be aware," Dunn said.

Isaac's family tells me the accident happened on Saturday as Isaac and Montana were making plans to spend the day together and have dinner at Bridge Street. The family says they're still not sure what led to the accident that killed Isaac and put Montana in the hospital.

"Our prayers are with Montana. She's got a long recovery. Isaac thought the world of her," Elkmont High School Principal Bill Tribble said.

Isaac's family says she likely won't be out of the hospital until after Christmas.