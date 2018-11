Drought conditions improve in North Alabama, southern middle Tennessee

Recent rains that moved through the Tennessee Valley helped to alleviate drought conditions that were previously developing in north Alabama.

As of Thursday’s U.S. Drought Monitor, only spotty areas of “abnormally dry” conditions remain in the region. Additional rain expected early next week will provide additional help with the drought conditions.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service.

DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL 1043 AM CDT FRI NOV 2 2018 ...THE LAST REMNANTS OF DROUGHT HAVE DISAPPEARED FROM NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA... SYNOPSIS... ACCORDING TO THE U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR (USDM) VALID TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30TH, 2018, CONDITIONS HAVE IMPROVED IN NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA, LEADING TO REMOVAL OF THE MODERATE DROUGHT (D1) DESIGNATION OVER FAR WESTERN PORTIONS OF LAUDERDALE AND COLBERT COUNTIES. CONDITIONS ARE STILL CATEGORIZED AS ABNORMALLY DRY (D0) OVER THE LONGER TERM IN THE FORMER D1 DESIGNATED AREAS IN WESTERN LAUDERDALE AND COLBERT COUNTIES. THE D0 DESIGNATION ALSO REMAINS FOR FAR SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF FRANKLIN COUNTY (AL), A SMALL AREA IN SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTY, AND A SMALL AREA IN NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL PRECIPITATION IS SUFFICIENT TO REPLACE LONGER TERM DEFICITS THAT BEGAN GENERALLY IN JULY. NOTE: PRECIPITATION AND OTHER CONDITIONS (STREAMFLOWS, SOIL MOISTURE, ETC.) THAT DETERMINE DROUGHT DESIGNATIONS EACH WEEK FOR THE USDM ARE BASED ON DATA THAT END AT 6 AM CST EACH TUESDAY. SO, ANY PRECIPITATION OR CHANGES IN CONDITIONS THAT OCCURS BETWEEN TUESDAY MORNING AND THE ISSUANCE OF THE DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENT (USUALLY ON THURSDAYS) ARE NOT FACTORED INTO THE LATEST DROUGHT DESIGNATIONS, BUT WILL BE CONSIDERED FOR THE NEXT WEEK'S U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR ISSUANCE. ALSO, IT IS IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER THAT THE DESIGNATION OF DROUGHT CATEGORIES IS A PROCESS THAT UTILIZES NUMEROUS DATA FROM A VARIETY OF SOURCES ON MULTIPLE SPACE AND TIME SCALES, WHICH INCLUDES PRECIPITATION, SOIL MOISTURE, STREAMFLOWS, GROUNDWATER, AGRICULTURE, VARIOUS DROUGHT INDICES, AND LOCAL DROUGHT IMPACTS. SUMMARY OF IMPACTS... STATE AND LOCAL DECLARATIONS: AS OF OCTOBER 31ST 2018, THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY AFFAIRS (ADECA) OFFICE OF WATER RESOURCES HAS REMOVED THE DROUGHT ADVISORY FOR THE NORTHERN ALABAMA COUNTIES UNDER THE HUNTSVILLE COUNTY WARNING AREA, WHICH INCLUDES COLBERT AND LAUDERDALE COUNTIES. CLIMATE SUMMARY... PRECIPITATION DEFICITS BEGAN TO BUILD ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA DURING THE SUMMER, ESPECIALLY IN THE MONTH OF JULY. DURING THE 90 DAY PERIOD FROM MID-JULY TO MID-OCTOBER, PRECIPITATION DEFICITS TOTALED AROUND TWO TO FOUR INCHES ACROSS PARTS OF THE DROUGHT- STRICKEN AREA, WITH SOME LOCATIONS EXPERIENCING DEFICITS LARGER THAN FOUR INCHES. HOWEVER, RECENT RAINFALL SINCE MID-OCTOBER, TOTALING AROUND TWO TO FOUR INCHES, HAS HELPED TO ERASE THESE DEFICITS. PRECIPITATION/TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK... PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO TOTAL AROUND 1.5 TO 2 INCHES ACROSS THE AREA DURING THE NEXT WEEK (THROUGH THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH), BUT AMOUNTS COULD BE HIGHER WHERE ANY THUNDERSTORMS OCCUR. TEMPERATURES WILL TEND TO BE A BIT BELOW NORMAL FOR FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, BUT RISE ABOVE NORMAL FOR THE SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY PERIOD, BEFORE POSSIBLY FALLING BACK BELOW NORMAL AGAIN BY LATE NEXT WEEK. THE 8-14 DAY OUTLOOK FROM THE CLIMATE PREDICTION CENTER (CPC), VALID FOR NOVEMBER 9TH THROUGH 15TH, FAVORS BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES AND ABOVE NORMAL PRECIPITATION FOR THE AREA. THE MONTHLY OUTLOOK FROM THE CPC FOR NOVEMBER FAVORS ABOVE NORMAL PRECIPITATION FOR THE AREA, BUT THE OUTLOOK INDICATES EQUAL CHANCES FOR BELOW, NEAR OR ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES. HYDROLOGIC SUMMARY AND OUTLOOK... STREAMFLOWS ACROSS THE AREA HAVE GRADUALLY INCREASED WITH THE RAINFALLS THAT HAVE OCCURRED OVER THE LAST MONTH, AS IS TYPICAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. HOWEVER, SOME STREAMFLOWS REMAIN A LITTLE BELOW NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR, ESPECIALLY IN PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN ALABAMA, SUCH AS BEAR CREEK. ACCORDING TO THE CPC, THE LATEST DAILY SOIL MOISTURE RANKINGS INDICATE THAT SOIL MOISTURE VALUES HAVE RISEN TO LEVELS CLOSER TO AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. NEXT ISSUANCE DATE... SINCE DROUGHT CONDITIONS ARE NO LONGER PRESENT IN THE AREA, THIS WILL CONCLUDE THE ISSUANCE OF REGULAR DROUGHT INFORMATION STATEMENTS BY THE HUNTSVILLE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICE. THESE STATEMENTS WILL BE ISSUED ONCE AGAIN IF A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THE AREA IS CATEGORIZED UNDER D1 CONDITIONS, OR IF ANY OF THE AREA IS CATEGORIZED IN SEVERE DROUGHT (D2) BY THE U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR. && RELATED WEB SITES...(USE LOWER CASE) U.S. DROUGHT MONITOR WEBPAGE: HTTP://DROUGHTMONITOR.UNL.EDU DROUGHT IMPACT REPORTER FROM THE NATIONAL DROUGHT MITIGATION CENTER: http://DROUGHTREPORTER.UNL.EDU/MAP CLIMATE PREDICTION CENTER: HTTP://WWW.CPC.NCEP.NOAA.GOV FOR INFORMATION ABOUT ALABAMA DROUGHT DECLARATIONS, VISIT: http://WWW.ADECA.ALABAMA.GOV/DIVISIONS/OWR/PAGES/DEFAULT.ASPX FOR INFORMATION FROM THE ALABAMA FORESTRY COMMISSION, VISIT: http://FORESTRY.ALABAMA.GOV WILDFIRE INFORMATION FROM THE ALABAMA FORESTRY COMMISSION: http://FORESTRY.ALABAMA.GOV/FIRE_TOTALS.ASPX?BV=1&S=4 RADAR ESTIMATED PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS CAN BE OBTAINED HERE: http://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/PRECIP STREAMFLOWS ARE OBTAINED FROM THE USGS HERE: http://WATERWATCH.USGS.GOV/INDEX.PHP LAKE LEVELS FOR THE TENNESSEE RIVER CAN BE OBTAINED HERE: http://WWW.TVA.COM/ENVIRONMENT/LAKE-LEVELS SOIL MOISTURE LEVELS FROM THE NLDAS CAN BE FOUND HERE: http://WWW.EMC.NCEP.NOAA.GOV/MMB/NLDAS/DROUGHT USGS GROUNDWATER WELL SITE INFORMATION FOR ALABAMA: http://WATERDATA.USGS.GOV/AL/NWIS/CURRENT/ ?TYPE=GW&GROUP_KEY=COUNTY_CD GEOLOGICAL SURVEY OF ALABAMA GROUNDWATER ASSESSMENT PROGRAM https://WWW.GSA.STATE.AL.US/GSA/GROUNDWATER/REALTIME ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS... SOME DATA USED IN THIS STATEMENT WERE PROVIDED BY THE U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY, THE U.S. FOREST SERVICE, THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY, AND THE STATES OF ALABAMA AND TENNESSEE. QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS... FOR QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS ON THE DROUGHT, PLEASE CONTACT: NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE 320A SPARKMAN DRIVE HUNTSVILLE, AL 35805 PHONE: 256-890-8503 SR-HUN.WEBMASTER@NOAA.GOV