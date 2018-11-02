× Deployed soldier mom surprises son at Chaffee Elementary School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Chaffee Elementary School fifth-graders gathered in the cafeteria Friday morning to work on a history project with former NASA engineers. Little did they know, one of their classmates was about to be over the moon.

Of the many faces in the room, Kael Lancey’s would soon be beaming above the rest.

Kael’s mom, Sgt. Desiree Lancey, has been deployed to Kuwait for the past year. They haven’t seen each other since Christmas. She wanted to surprise him at school, so his family and teachers used the school project as the perfect opportunity.

The class thought the news was there to film their project, and Sgt. Lancey disguised herself as the school’s mascot.

After the singing of the national anthem, Sgt. Lancey revealed herself and Kael’s reaction was perfect.

“God is so good,” Sgt. Lancey said. “It’s rough, but it’s worth it. Small sacrifices for a long-term gain.”

It was an understandable flood of emotions.

It’s hard being in the military and being away from them so much,” she said. “But seeing his face, just that initial when I walked in and saw his face, I couldn’t breathe and I was so excited, just bliss.”

And when asked what it’s like to have his mom back, Kael had no words, just hugs.

“Lots of hugs all weekend right? Okay, good,” Sgt. Lancey said.

For now, Kael gets checked out of school early and they’ll spend some much deserved time together this weekend and beyond.