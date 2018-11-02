Cullman County school gets surprise visit from ‘Fantastic Beasts’ cast

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Students at an elementary school in Cullman County got a big surprise on November 1.

The cast of Fantastic Beasts, set to hit theaters in two weeks, visited Parkside Elementary School.

Back in August, teachers decorated the hallways in the style of Hogwarts, with decor for all four houses.

After going viral, the decorations caught the attention of J.K. Rowling, the creator of the Harry Potter series.

And if the visit wasn’t enough excitement for this school where 80 percent of students are on free or reduced lunch, Warner Bros. gave the school a check for $25,000.

In addition to the visit and donation, teachers say the change in decor got more students reading.