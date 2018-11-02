Belk’s Charity Day Sale returns Nov. 3

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Belk Charity Sale will take place this coming Saturday, November 3rd from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. One hundred percent of all ticket sales will be given to more than 200 local non-profit organizations.

Along with great sales, the store will also be giving out gift cards, valued from $5 to $1,000, to the first 100 customers.

Tickets are $5, with $5 back on the first purchase. For more information, call 256-551-4200 ext. 313.

The Belk Charity Sale is being held at all Belk locations. Huntsville has two stores — one is at Parkway Place and the other is at Bridge Street Town Centre.