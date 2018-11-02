× Athens Limestone County 911 collecting sock donations

ATHENS, Ala. – 911 centers all across Alabama are participating in a friendly competition.

The Athens Limestone County 911 Center is collecting socks for people in need as part of this competition, and they need ideas from the community as to where the socks will go.

If you have ideas, you can comment them on the Center’s Facebook post. Donations can be dropped off at the Center during normal business hours until December 3.