ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – An inmate has escaped from Alexander City in Central Alabama.

Charles Vantez Whigham escaped on November 2 and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Whigham is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 146 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement or the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.