Albertville and Guntersville football teams meet for the 104th time Friday night

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala -- Friday night two teams will take the field for the 104th time.

"I've been broadcasting since 1965," Bill Yancy said.

Yancy has given the play-by-play on WTWX radio for every Guntersville Wildcat Football game since then. "This is the 105th year for Guntersville Wildcat football," Yancy said, "The 104th meeting between Guntersville and Albertville. Guntersville leads in this all-time series 51 to 46 for Albertville and 6 ties."

"It's really a big deal to the people here. It used to be played in the early days on Thanksgiving," Yancy explained, "It became a regular Friday night game but the tradition was still there."

"They call us river rats and they're mountain goats, you know," he said with a smile.

Two cities, two teams, one longstanding rivalry.

The Aggies host the Wildcats in this long-running matchup at home this year. Kickoff is at seven.