Alabama vs. LSU: Who will win? Fans weigh in on the big game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The first College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week; the Alabama Crimson Tide came in at number one and the LSU Tigers at number 3, which makes Saturday's matchup in Death Valley even bigger than it already was.

This game will be the 83rd meeting for these teams. Alabama leads the series with 52 wins, but LSU's team is looking good this year. WHNT News 19 talked to some fans here in Huntsville who think this matchup will be one for the books.

"The two big powerhouse teams from the west in the top four of the playoff rankings. It's a huge game. It's a championship of the of the SEC West," said Charles Patterson, an Alabama fan.

One LSU super-fan here in Alabama says he's not sure the Tigers have what it takes to take down this Tide squad, but their defense could help.

"Our offense might hurt us a little bit. Our quarterback isn't too stable, but our defense is on time and that's what we're gonna have to rely on our defense," said Donnie Thigpen. "If we can get to Tua, it's all over."

Alabama fans are, of course, confident in their team.

"It's gonna be their toughest test, but I think they have the talent I think they absolutely have the coaching to win the game," Patterson said.

What about score predictions?

"Somewhere around 40-20," Patterson said.

"I hate to say this... Bama 42 LSU 16," Thigpen said.

Win, lose or draw these fans have a message to their teams.

"Geaux Tigers, Geaux!!!" Thigpen said.

"Roll Tide!" Patterson said.

WHNT News 19's Rocco DiSangro will be live in Baton Rouge and sports director Britton Lynn will be in Huntsville for the game. They'll be hosting a pregame special at 6:30 right before the teams face off. You can only watch the Bama vs. LSU game right here on WHNT News 19, so be sure to tune in.