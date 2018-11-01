× Upcoming Red Cross blood donation opportunities in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The American Red Cross is urging people to donate blood or platelets for patients in need during the holiday season.

The organization says a decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays.

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting their website or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is thanking those who carve out time to give Nov. 21-24 with a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are as follows:

Huntsville