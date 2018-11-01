WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson is continuing to track storms moving across the Valley

School delays for Thursday, November 1

Posted 6:09 am, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 07:52AM, November 1, 2018

Due to possible severe weather, school districts across the Tennessee Valley are keeping a close eye on developing conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence and Lauderdale County until 1 p.m.

Here are the latest decisions on schedule changes:

  • Colbert County – Buses start running at 10 a.m.
  • Covenant Christian School – Delayed 2 hours.
  • Florence City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
  • Franklin County – Delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Kilby School – Delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Lauderdale County Schools – Delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Lawrence County, AL – Delayed 2 hours.
  • Legacy Christian Academy – Delayed 2 hours.
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
  • Northwest-Shoals Community College – Delayed until 10 a.m.
  • Russellville City Schools- Delayed 2 hours.
  • Sheffield City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
  • Shoals Christian School – Delayed 2 hours.
  • Tuscumbia City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
  • University of North Alabama – Delayed 2 hours

We will continue to update the list. Curious about which closings and delays we list? Please read WHNT News 19’s Closings Policy.