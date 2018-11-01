× School delays for Thursday, November 1

Due to possible severe weather, school districts across the Tennessee Valley are keeping a close eye on developing conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence and Lauderdale County until 1 p.m.

Here are the latest decisions on schedule changes:

Colbert County – Buses start running at 10 a.m.

Covenant Christian School – Delayed 2 hours.

Florence City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.

Franklin County – Delayed until 10 a.m.

Kilby School – Delayed until 10 a.m.

Lauderdale County Schools – Delayed until 10 a.m.

Lawrence County, AL – Delayed 2 hours.

Legacy Christian Academy – Delayed 2 hours.

Muscle Shoals City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.

Northwest-Shoals Community College – Delayed until 10 a.m.

Russellville City Schools- Delayed 2 hours.

Sheffield City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.

Shoals Christian School – Delayed 2 hours.

Tuscumbia City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.

University of North Alabama – Delayed 2 hours

We will continue to update the list. Curious about which closings and delays we list? Please read WHNT News 19’s Closings Policy.