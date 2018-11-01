School delays for Thursday, November 1
Due to possible severe weather, school districts across the Tennessee Valley are keeping a close eye on developing conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence and Lauderdale County until 1 p.m.
Here are the latest decisions on schedule changes:
- Colbert County – Buses start running at 10 a.m.
- Covenant Christian School – Delayed 2 hours.
- Florence City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
- Franklin County – Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Kilby School – Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Lauderdale County Schools – Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Lawrence County, AL – Delayed 2 hours.
- Legacy Christian Academy – Delayed 2 hours.
- Muscle Shoals City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
- Northwest-Shoals Community College – Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Russellville City Schools- Delayed 2 hours.
- Sheffield City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
- Shoals Christian School – Delayed 2 hours.
- Tuscumbia City Schools – Delayed 2 hours.
- University of North Alabama – Delayed 2 hours
We will continue to update the list.