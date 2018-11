NWS finds tornado damage in Franklin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service in Huntsville confirmed a small, short-lived EF-0 tornado near Pogo in Franklin County from Thursday morning's storms.  This was the kind of thing we expected: a brief, low-end, 'spin-up' tornado embedded within the larger band of wind and rain blowing through North Alabama.

Here is the survey:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

526 PM CDT THU NOV 1 2018

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 11/1/2018 TORNADO EVENT...

...EF-0 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST FRANKLIN COUNTY...

.POGO TORNADO...

RATING: EF-0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 65 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1.95 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 90 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 11/1/2018

START TIME: 06:05 AM CDT

START LOCATION: 3.5 ENE BELMONT

START LAT/LON: 34.54 / -88.14

END DATE: 11/1/2018

END TIME: 06:10 AM CDT

END LOCATION: 0.5 MILE N POGO

END_LAT/LON: 34.56 / -88.11

A NWS HUNTSVILLE AND FRANKLIN COUNTY (AL) SURVEY TEAM DETERMINED

THE MINOR DAMAGE THAT WAS OBSERVED IN FAR NW FRANKLIN COUNTY WAS

DUE TO A WEAK EF-0 TORNADO.

NWS HUNTSVILLE RADAR OPERATORS NOTED A TORNADIC DEBRIS SIGNATURE

(TDS) ON RADAR ASSOCIATED WITH A LINE OF LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS

MOVING TOWARD THE MS/AL LINE AROUND 0600 CDT, WHICH HELPED PROMPT

THE TORNADO WARNING. UPON EVALUATION OF THE DAMAGE THAT LED TO

THE TDS ON KGWX, THE SURVEY TEAM NOTED TREE DAMAGE ACROSS PORTIONS

OF NW FRANKLIN COUNTY. SOFTWOOD TREES WERE USED AS THE PRIMARY

DAMAGE INDICATOR. A COUPLE SMALL TREES WERE UPROOTED AND SEVERAL

LARGER TREES HAD LARGE BRANCHES SNAPPED, WHICH COINCIDED WITH THE

TDS. THE PATH OF THE DAMAGE WAS GENERALLY NORTH OF CR 96,

BEGINNING AT THE STATE LINE, EXTENDING NORTHEAST THROUGH CR 11,

NORTH OF POGO, AL.

EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO

THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES.

EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH

EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH

EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH

EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH

EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH

EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

NOTE:

THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO

CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS

STORM DATA.