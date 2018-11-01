× ‘Never remain silent’: Holocaust survivor to speak to the community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As part of their Community Conversations series, Leadership Huntsville/Madison County is hosting a Holocaust survivor with an incredible story, and an important message to share. The featured speaker, Hershel Greenblat, will share his story at a luncheon open to the community.

Born in the Ukraine in 1941, Mr. Greenblat spent the first two years of his life hiding in a cave. After moving regularly to avoid capture, life for Hershel and his family changed dramatically when they arrived in the American-controlled zone of Austria where they lived for five years in a displaced persons’ camp. Hershel reflects: “It is because of my parents’ unwavering will that we were able to survive the horrors of the Holocaust.”

When the family settled in Atlanta, Hershel learned how to become an American as well as an active member of his southern community.

You can hear his story at the Jackson Center (6001 Moquin Dr.) on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and Mr. Greenblat will speak from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. The audience can then participate in a Q&A session that will conclude the event at 1 p.m.

Guests must register ahead of time for the event.

REGISTRATION:

Platinum Level Alumni Association Member: FREE

Gold Level Alumni Association Member: $20

LHMC Graduate or Guest: $40

For more information, you can contact Christina Hearne at chearne@leadershiphsv.org.

Leadership Huntsville/Madison County is a local organization that strives to connect and inspire leaders to better serve the community.