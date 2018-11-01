× More charges filed against man accused of shooting at Limestone deputies

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Leighton man arrested in October for shooting at deputies and setting a home on fire has new charges.

Ronnie Tyler Gwynn Parker, 25, is charged with possession of a destructive device, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and attempting to elude. The new charges raised Parker’s bond to $735,000.

Parker was arrested Oct. 21 after the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said he stole a vehicle, shot at deputies during the ensuing chase, rammed a patrol vehicle and dragged his girlfriend into a nearby home after the wreck. Parker held the girlfriend and a resident in the home hostage and set the house on fire before deputies were able to get him into custody, according to authorities.

The new charges come from a device found on the front seat of the stolen vehicle, which deputies said they determined was a homemade explosive. His new criminal mischief charges are related to the damaged patrol vehicle and a private fence.

In addition to his new charges, Parker also faces five counts of attempted murder. two counts of kidnapping, arson, shooting into an occupied vehicle and theft.