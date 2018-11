× Man killed in 18-wheeler involved wreck on Hwy 72

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed Thursday morning in a crash involving a truck and an 18-wheeler on Hwy 72 near Launch Point Church.

Tuscumbia police confirm that 86-year-old Billy Ray James died in the crash.

Police say the driver of the 18-wheeler was treated by emergency crews at the scene and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.