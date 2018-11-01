× Man gets life sentence for murder of UNA nursing school graduate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The man convicted of murdering a Nashville nurse received a life sentence Thursday morning.

The judge in the case called Christopher McLawhorn a “dangerous offender” and said the murder of Tiffany Ferguson was senseless, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

McLawhorn was convicted in September of killing Ferguson,23, who was a former Lawrence County, Tenn., resident and University of North Alabama nursing school graduate.

Police said McLawhorn walked into Ferguson’s apartment in February 2017 and stabbed her multiple times.