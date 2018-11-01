WATCH LIVE: Meteorologist Christina Edwards is continuing to track storms moving across the Valley

Man gets life sentence for murder of UNA nursing school graduate

Posted 11:39 am, November 1, 2018, by

Christopher McLawhorn (Photo: Metro Nashville PD)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The man convicted of murdering a Nashville nurse received a life sentence Thursday morning.

The judge in the case called Christopher McLawhorn a “dangerous offender” and said the murder of Tiffany Ferguson was senseless, according to Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF.

McLawhorn was convicted in September of killing Ferguson,23, who was a former Lawrence County, Tenn., resident and University of North Alabama nursing school graduate.

Tiffany Ferguson via Facebook page

Police said McLawhorn walked into Ferguson’s apartment in February 2017 and stabbed her multiple times.