Improper temperatures and sanitizing issues on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Limestone County

Mac's Sports Bar and Steakhouse

1733 Jefferson St SE, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 80

A hose was attached to the mop sink and outside faucet without backflow prevention or vacuum breaker, a device that prevents water backflow.

The sanitizer was at 0 ppm (parts per million) in the bar 3 compartment sink.

The hot water sanitizing dish machine was at improper temperature (160ºF) while washing dishes.

The ice maker and bar soda gun nozzle needed cleaning.

Food was at improper temperatures. Cheese 49ºF and 54ºF, beans 51ºF, tomatoes 56ºF



The owner says the food was out being prepped and the dish machine was at the right temperature once the reset button was pushed.

She says they had just cleaned the ice maker and emphasized that the majority of the violations did not involve food.

All violations were corrected.

Madison County

China Grill Buffet

9016 Madison Blvd, Madison, AL 35758

Score: 84

Violations:

Cooked chicken being held at 70ºF and cooked fish being held at 110ºF. Follow up: Fish was at 160ºF and 152ºF and chicken was at 135ºF and 140ºF.



The manager said they were letting the food cool down before putting it in the cooler.

The violation was corrected.

Colbert County

Clean Plate Winner:

Alabama Bliss Bistro and Boutique

1206 Woodward Ave, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661

Score: 99

Talk about one-stop shopping.

At Alabama Bliss Bistro and Boutique on Woodward Ave. in Muscle Shoals, the key is convenience.

Their boutique side features fun and fresh clothing, jewelry and accessories.

On the bistro side, place an order online for delicious and comforting take-home meals like chicken spaghetti, baked spaghetti, and caramel apple cobbler. Heat them up at home, no muss, no fuss.

The menu changes every week, and they're already getting ready for Thanksgiving with juicy turkey, stuffing and green beans.

If you don't want to wait, come in and order off their menu with delicious options like chicken salad, pimento cheese and strawberry pretzel salad.

don't forget to grab a cup of coffee and enjoy their bright decor.