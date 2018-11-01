Gubernatorial Candidate Walt Maddox visits Madison County democrats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - We're just days away from election day and Democratic Governor candidate Walt Maddox is staying busy on the campaign trail. Maddox was in town for the second time this week, including his stop at the Democratic women's luncheon Thursday.

Dozens of Democrats here in Madison County gathered to show their support for Maddox and others that will be on the ballot next Tuesday.

Maddox says their attitudes about the election are key.

"We must win Madison County and certainly the people in that room their energy and their faith in us their confidence means a lot to me," Maddox said.

Maddox says it's time for execution and that's going to come from this energy.

"The energy is important because to win this election we know we have to have a strong turnout and getting people fired up for the last five days is the most important thing we can do at this point," Maddox said.

Members of the Madison County Democratic Women compared today with the same excitement from when Doug Jones came to visit their group. Candidate visits are routine for this group because they say they want to learn the candidates' views on issues here in our state.

"It's great to have the opportunity to hear, talk with, ask questions and get to know our candidates," said Pam Miles, president of the Madison County Democratic Women.

Miles wants to remind everyone, no matter what party affiliation you may be, to get out and vote next week.

Maddox says this women's club is the place for him to be. He says most undecided voters at this stage are women. Maddox will be back in Huntsville on Monday for one last visit before Tuesday's race.