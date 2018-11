FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Seth Jones Robinson, 17, was last seen around 6 a.m. November 1. Seth is described to be 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with sandy colored hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610 or call 911.