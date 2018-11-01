Arson suspect turns himself in to Colbert County authorities
COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Arson suspect Haden Lawrence Duncan turned himself in to authorities Thursday night.
According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan was taken into custody at a residence on Duncan Lane.
Haden Duncan has been on the run since Monday, that’s when investigators say he set fire to a mobile home, travel camper, and truck.
Leighton Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office secured arrest warrants for arson and burglary yesterday.
Haden Duncan is being held without bond pending a bond revocation hearing set for Friday.
Duncan was arrested in late October for setting fire to his residence following a domestic dispute with his wife.
He is being held at the Colbert County Jail.