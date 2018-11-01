× Arson suspect turns himself in to Colbert County authorities

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Arson suspect Haden Lawrence Duncan turned himself in to authorities Thursday night.

According to the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office, Duncan was taken into custody at a residence on Duncan Lane.

Haden Duncan has been on the run since Monday, that’s when investigators say he set fire to a mobile home, travel camper, and truck.

Leighton Police and the State Fire Marshall’s Office secured arrest warrants for arson and burglary yesterday.

Haden Duncan is being held without bond pending a bond revocation hearing set for Friday.

Duncan was arrested in late October for setting fire to his residence following a domestic dispute with his wife.

He is being held at the Colbert County Jail.