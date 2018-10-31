MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — This week we paid a visit to West Morgan Middle School. That’s where we met math and reading teacher Tina Terry. Terry’s co-workers say there’s no one who works harder than her.

“She is busy, she is always watching, talking. She is rarely up at the board directing the whole class. She’s right there with them.”

Principal Stacy Hughes describes as a teacher that wears many hats.

“She teaches fifth and sixth-grade math, seventh and eighth-grade reading. She is a student council sponsor, and she is our go-to girl for technology.”

Terry was nominated by school nurse, Linda Wilson.

“She spends her money and her time serving those kids. Doing for them, And she is an excellent teacher, excellent. And I think she deserves it.”

It was hard work for Terry to hold back the tears when we presented her with $319.

“It feels really good to be appreciated, not only what our students see what we are doing in the classroom, but the faculty. So it means a whole lot to nominate me.”

Her message for her students?

“Do your best. They all have it in them, and I love them. I hope they know that. Each one of them. I might be hard on them some days, but they know I love them.”

Tell us about a public school teacher you feel deserves recognition. Send us your nomination today! Honorees will receive $319 for their classroom. Nominees must teach in K-12 public schools in the WHNT News 19 viewing area.