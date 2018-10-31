× UNA shatters enrollment record

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama has broken the school enrollment record.

The previous record of 7,492, set in fall 2016, was shattered on October 31, when the university announced that 7,650 students were enrolled for the fall 2018 semester.

In a news release, Dr. Ross Alexander, UNA Vice President for Academic Affairs, credited a few of the university’s online programs.

“Our online MBA program continues to be a showcase program for the University, with sustained and continued growth,” he said. “It is by far the largest MBA program in the state with over 805 students. We are experiencing steady growth in a number of other programs as well, including the BBA in Professional Management, M.S. in Criminal Justice and M.Ed., to name a few,”

A 25 percent increase was noted in the graduate student population, which now comprises around 20 percent of the student population.

Transfer students increased seven percent, and international students increased 65 percent.

In a news release, UNA President Dr. Kenneth Kitts praised the university’s programs for this increase in enrollment.

“The environment for enrollment remains very challenging, with many universities in our state and region experiencing decreases in student headcount,” he said. “So, we are proud to be breaking records. The quality, diversity, relevance and affordability of our undergraduate and graduate programs distinguish us from our peers, and students are noticing.”