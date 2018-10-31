× Stolen cell phone GPS leads Decatur police to suspects

DECATUR, Ala. – Police said two people who burglarized a Decatur business took something easy to track.

As a result, Olandis Bates, 18, and a 15-year-old boy are both charged with third-degree burglary.

Bates and the teen are accused of breaking into a Metro PCS store on 6th Avenue SE early Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to an alarm call about 3:20 a.m. and a store employee there told them multiple cell phones had been taken.

A few hours later, a store employee called police back and said the stolen devices were showing a GPS location in he 1000 block of East Moulton Street SE. Detectives went to the home and said they found the stolen devices with Bates and the boy.

At last check, Bates was still in the Morgan County Jail with a $2,500 bond.

The teen was taken to the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.