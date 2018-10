× Scottsboro business robbed at knifepoint

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Police are looking for two men who robbed a Scottsboro business Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the men robbed a business in the 400 block of Parks Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday. One of the men was armed with a knife, police said.

The two men left the business with cash and took off in a silver car, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsboro Police Department at 256-574-3333.