× Reese’s created a machine to swap out all the Halloween treats you hate

CNN — Whether you hate tootsie rolls or licorice, the truth is we’ve all received Halloween candy we don’t like. But this year, Reese’s is coming to the rescue with their very own candy exchange machine.

“Reese’s Halloween Candy Converter Machine” was first released to the public on Sunday, October 28, during a Halloween parade in Tarrytown, New York.

The machine allows people to trade in the candy they don’t want for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

But why is Reese’s helping us with our candy struggles this year?

Well, according to a recent survey commissioned by Reese’s, 90% of Americans say that they have traded, or wish they could have traded, their unwanted candy on Halloween, Anna Lingeris, a spokeswoman for Reese’s distributor Hershey, told CNN.

“As the #1 Halloween candy (with over half of candy buyers purchasing Reese’s), Reese’s has come up with a solution — give us your unwanted candy, and we’ll give you what you actually want — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups,” Lingeris said.

Unfortunately, New Yorkers will be the only ones getting their candy wishes granted this year.

This Wednesday at exactly 4 p.m., Reese’s candy converter — a huge orange machine you can’t miss — will be set up outside Washington Square Park on 5th Avenue in New York, and remain in place until 9 p.m. Reese’s is expected to give out up to 10,000 peanut butter cups, Lingeris said.

Earlier this month, Hershey announced they are trying to find new ways to tempt customers with sweets, and maybe this candy exchange system will do the trick this Halloween.

Lingeris says she spent her Halloween eve answering the same question from multiple people, over, and over again: “When is the machine coming to my town?”

“This has been quite the day and we love the feedback from our fans,” she said. “Maybe we will bring the Reese’s Candy Exchange to other cities; stay tuned for Halloween 2019.”